Greaves stops 41, Blue Jackets top Blues to end 3-game skid

Goalie gets 1st NHL win, Chinakhov has 3 points, Jenner leaves with injury for Columbus

Recap: Blues @ Blue Jackets 12.8.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Jet Greaves made 41 saves for his first NHL victory when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 at Nationwide Arena on Friday.

Greaves, in his second career start, made 23 saves in the third period.

Yegor Chinakhov had two goals and an assist, Kirill Marchenko had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fantilli scored and for the Blue Jackets (9-15-5), who ended a three-game skid (0-2-1) following a 7-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday. Dmitri Voronkov had two assists.

Blue Jackets leading scorer Boone Jenner (13 goals) exited at 12:09 of the second period and did not return after taking a puck to face the face from teammate Ivan Provorov.

Robert Thomas scored twice, and Joel Hofer made 17 saves for the Blues (13-12-1), who have lost two straight and three of four.

Marchenko gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 1:42 of the first period with a shot that slipped through the pads of Hofer.

Thomas tied it 1-1 at 14:36 on a breakaway.

Fantilli put the Blue Jackets back ahead 2-1 at 17:01 after scoring from the left circle. He has three goals in his past two games.

Chinakhov made it 3-1 at 6:26 of the third period before scoring on the power play at 12:21 to extend it to 4-1.

Thomas scored at 17:41 to cut it to 4-2 with Hofer pulled for the extra attacker, but Alexandre Texier scored into an empty net at 19:56 for the 5-2 final.

