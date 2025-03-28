Blues at Avalanche projected lineups

BLUES (39-28-7) at AVALANCHE (45-25-3)
4:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT, TVAS
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dalibor Dvorsky, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas
Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski
Samuel Girard -- Keaton Middleton
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Jacob MacDonald
Injured: Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Erik Johnson (lower body), Josh Manson (upper-body injury), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Buchnevich practiced Friday and will return after missing four games because of an illness. ... Parayko practiced Friday but the defenseman will miss his 12th straight game. … Kiviranta, a forward, is day to day and is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Johnson, a defenseman, could be an option Saturday after missing two games. … Manson, a defenseman who's week to week, skated in a non-contact jersey during the Avalanche optional practice Friday; it was his first time back with the team after missing the past six games.