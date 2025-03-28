Blues at Avalanche projected lineups

BLUES (39-28-7) at AVALANCHE (45-25-3)

4:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT, TVAS

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dalibor Dvorsky, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas

Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Samuel Girard -- Keaton Middleton

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Erik Johnson (lower body), Josh Manson (upper-body injury), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Buchnevich practiced Friday and will return after missing four games because of an illness. ... Parayko practiced Friday but the defenseman will miss his 12th straight game. … Kiviranta, a forward, is day to day and is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Johnson, a defenseman, could be an option Saturday after missing two games. … Manson, a defenseman who's week to week, skated in a non-contact jersey during the Avalanche optional practice Friday; it was his first time back with the team after missing the past six games.