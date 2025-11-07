Hofer makes 27 saves, Blues shut out Sabres

Hofer, who earned his third career shutout, started after stopping 15 of 17 shots in relief of Jordan Binnington in a 6-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Mathieu Joseph had a goal and two assists, and Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist for the Blues (5-8-2), who won for only the second time in their past 10 games. St. Louis scratched Jordan Kyrou. The forward is tied for second on the team with eight points (four goals, four assists) in 14 games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves for the Sabres (5-5-4), whose seven-game point streak ended (3-0-4).

Joseph scored short-handed to give the Blues a 1-0 lead at 12:38 of the first period. He pressured Jack Quinn into a turnover at the left point to create a breakaway, putting a wrist shot stick side past Luukkonen.

Nick Bjugstad made it 2-0 when he took a pass from Faulk in the neutral zone to the top of the left circle and beat Luukkonen far side at 2:42 of the second period.

Faulk scored an empty-net goal at 18:58 of the third period for the 3-0 final.