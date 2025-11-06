Blues at Sabres projected lineups

BLUES (4-8-2) at SABRES (5-4-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Oskar Sundqvist

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Sabres projected lineup

Alex Tuch -- Ryan McLeod -- Tage Thompson

Isak Rosen -- Noah Ostlund – Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Josh Doan

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Dunne

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Colten Ellis, Jacob Bryson, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (illness), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

The Blues held a full morning skate after what coach Jim Montgomery said was an "unacceptable" performance in a 6-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. … Hofer is expected to start. He allowed two goals on 17 shots after relieving Binnington midway through the second period. … Kozak is expected to return after missing five games with a lower-body injury. … Samuelsson participated in an optional morning skate after he had the day off from practice Wednesday. … Benson, a forward, is being evaluated daily and progressing, but there isn't a timeline for him to return, coach Lindy Ruff said. … No timeline either for Norris, who has begun skating on his own and is progressing. The forward has been out since he was injured in the third period of Buffalo's season opener Oct. 9.