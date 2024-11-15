Blues at Bruins projected lineups

BLUES (7-9-1) at BRUINS (8-8-2)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, NESN, SN

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Dylan Holloway

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Zack Bolduc, Corey Schueneman

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Koepke

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Tyler Johnson

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Schueneman, a defenseman, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday, and defenseman Leo Loof was assigned to Springfield. ... Schueneman could enter the lineup for Pierre Olivier-Joseph, who is questionable after leaving during the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. ... There’s a chance Johnson, a forward, will return after being scratched for a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.