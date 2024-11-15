Blues at Bruins projected lineups

BLUES (7-9-1) at BRUINS (8-8-2)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, NESN, SN
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Dylan Holloway
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Zack Bolduc, Corey Schueneman
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Koepke
John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Tyler Johnson
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Schueneman, a defenseman, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday, and defenseman Leo Loof was assigned to Springfield. ... Schueneman could enter the lineup for Pierre Olivier-Joseph, who is questionable after leaving during the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. ... There’s a chance Johnson, a forward, will return after being scratched for a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.