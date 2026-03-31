Kraken assistant coach Campbell talks growth in role, paving path for more women

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, as part of our Women's History Month coverage, we feature Jessica Campbell, who is in her second season as assistant coach of the Seattle Kraken. Campbell became the first woman in NHL history to serve as an assistant coach behind the bench when the Kraken promoted her from Coachella Valley, their American Hockey League affiliate, prior to last season.

Jessica Campbell is enjoying the challenge as the Seattle Kraken try to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in their five-season history.

"That's been the goal all year, is to get back into the playoff run," Campbell told NHL.com. "It's a tough League. It's hard to win, and night to night everyone can beat everyone. We've seen that, we've experienced that. We're surely in a position where we can keep fighting and pushing. But overall we're definitely excited to be in this position."

The Kraken (32-29-11) are two points behind the Nashville Predators (34-31-9) for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference entering their game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, KONG, KHN/Prime).

"I know what it feels like to not be in this position and it's a different morale and energy, and the mindset shifts toward a different way," she said. "We had a great first half and the (2026 Winter Olympic) break presented challenges for everyone and different teams. We felt a little wave of a challenge there, so we're working through that and just continuing to push our group to meet the challenge."

While the Kraken continue to grow, so does Campbell in her coaching role. She talked recently with NHL.com about what she's learned thus far, the jump from the AHL to the NHL and more women getting opportunities in hockey.

It's your second season in the NHL. How much have you learned?

"I take a lot of pride of being in the position I get to be in. I love what I do. I love the challenge the NHL schedule presents in the group. There's never a day when I don't look across the room and see the best players in the world, masters of their craft, and getting to support them and be surrounded by them. As much as I try to support and guide and coach the players, they're lifting me up every day to be a better coach and person. It's a lot of fun.

"My first year to this year, I've felt huge steps in myself and my growth, just getting used to the demands of the League and the schedule and meeting that every day. I'm also being a sponge with everyone around me and trying to show up as my authentic self in a space where some look at it as oftentimes isolating for me, but I feel the support around me and I'm proud to be part of an organization that's definitely supportive and inclusive in having so many other women alongside. I try to really relish having that support system and ecosystem. I think we're all stronger together.

"It's been a remarkable journey, and just being able to connect with new coaches, other female coaches on multiple levels, having someone they can reach out to and trying to model that leadership for them and if I can show any way by learning from some of my mistakes on their path forward. I didn't have a blueprint coming into this and now I'm hoping to lay some of that for others. It's a heavy emotional ride and every day looks a little bit different, but I love it. I love the challenge and I want to continue to do it for as long as I can."