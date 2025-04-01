Burt talks entering ministry after hockey career, becoming author with NHL.com

May 4 will mark the 25th anniversary of that five-overtime game you played in with the Flyers against the Penguins. You played 47 shifts totaling 33:44 of ice time. What are some of the things you remember from that game?

"I have a lot of vivid memories of that one. I do remember the fourth overtime I had a wide-open net and missed the net. I've relived that so many times. I can't speak for the other players, but I know it was tense. And the room in between periods, when you're in the game it's just going so fast, you don't have time to think. But in between periods, that's where it was hard, because it was just you kind of wrestling with your thoughts and things like that. And it was eerily silent in between the first few overtimes.

"And then I remember this one clear as day, is Keith Jones ... he hates working out and he had the ‘dad bod’ to prove it too. But everyone respected him because he was such a good leader, hard-nosed guy. And so 'Jonesy' gets up and he says, in the dead silence, the tension, he gets up and he goes, 'Fellas, I got something to say.' He stands up, and he's got no shirt on, it's just pathetic looking at him. He's walking around, and everyone's kind of dialed in on, what's he going to say? And all of a sudden he says, 'It's official. Next season, I'm going to start working out.' We all lost it, cracked up laughing. It was like we had permission to laugh and kind of enjoy the moment and kind of jump in. That was a cool moment. And there was one other one where we're kind of all sitting next to each other, and I didn't even know who started it. It was like the third overtime and they’re like, 'Hey guys, I don't got anywhere to go tonight. Do you?' The guy would look to the guy sitting next to him and say, 'No, I don't have anywhere to go. I can play all night if we need to.' And it was just kind of this thing all the way around the room and then it was like, OK, we were going to win or die trying. It was just a really cool moment."

At what point does it go from intense to just absurd with how long you played?

"I was trying to stay cranked up as much as I could. I'm a coffee drinker in between periods but it gets to be like the sixth period, and you're like, ‘OK, I’ve got to dial back, I can't be doing this, drinking 8 million cups of coffee.’ For me, the whole thing just felt kind of like, you know, weighty and ‘Oh my gosh, this is a big deal.’ The game prior to that, Andy Delmore scored in overtime to put the series back to 2-1 and get us back into it. I will tell you this ... I got a penalty [in the second period], so I did what every good Christian guy would do, I started cutting a deal with God. ‘Oh God, oh God, get me out of this. Don't let them score and I promise I will give money, I will go on a mission trip, do all that stuff.’"

Which is the more surprising career turn for you? Becoming a pastor or becoming an author?

"Definitely the pastor thing was out of left field. You can ask any of my teammates, I was always kind of the crazy Jesus guy, he doesn't swear or do stuff like that. It was like the most shocking thing if an F-bomb slipped in practice. It was like, practice would stop, you're not allowed to say that. But I thought [when I was done playing], I'm going to get into broadcasting afterwards, and I'll just be involved in my local church. I was injured a lot my last season (2000-01), so I was doing a little bit of the color commentary and stuff, and kind of enjoyed it. And then after 9/11, my church is called Every Nation ... they saw the devastation and decided to plant a church in Manhattan (in New York City). My pastor was the guy they tasked to start the church, and so he called me and he's like, ‘I need you to help me do this.’ So, I jumped in, no idea what I was doing, and they just kind of threw me in and called me a pastor, and just kind of figured it out on the fly."