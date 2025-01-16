Kraken at Jets projected lineups

KRAKEN (19-23-3) at JETS (30-12-3)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson, John Hayden

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Cole Perfetti

Dominic Toninato -- David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: None

Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Tanev (undisclosed) did not take part in the Kraken morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision, Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Forwards Namestnikov and Appleton skated individually Thursday and eachcould return to practice in non-contact jerseys Friday, and defensemen Miller and Fleury each could each return against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. ... The Jets loaned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.