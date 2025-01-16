Kraken at Jets projected lineups

KRAKEN (19-23-3) at JETS (30-12-3)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Gustav Olofsson, John Hayden
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Cole Perfetti
Dominic Toninato -- David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: None
Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Tanev (undisclosed) did not take part in the Kraken morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision, Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Forwards Namestnikov and Appleton skated individually Thursday and eachcould return to practice in non-contact jerseys Friday, and defensemen Miller and Fleury each could each return against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. ... The Jets loaned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.