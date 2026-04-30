Great Britain participation in World Championship '100 percent about survival'

Will compete in Group A that includes United States, Finland

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© Dean Woolley

By Paul Strizhevsky
@PStrizhevskyNHL NHL.com International staff writer

There is a temptation, every other spring, to frame the return of the Great Britain men's national team to the top tier of the IIHF World Championship as a curiosity. A novelty. A nice story that somehow keeps happening.

"We know what we are," Pete Russell, the 51-year-old coach, told NHL.com international. "And we know what this is."

What this is, again, is survival.

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From May 15-31, the 2026 World Championship will unfold across two venues in Switzerland, Swiss Life Arena in Zurich and BCF Arena in Fribourg, with Great Britain dropped into Group A that reads like a reality check: the United States, Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Austria and Hungary.

There are no illusions inside the British camp about where they stand in that company.

"100 percent, it's about survival," Russell said.

That clarity comes from experience, earned the hard way.

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Russell, a retired goalie from Ayr, Scotland, has guided this program since 2014. His career has been built on development, structure and squeezing everything possible out of limited resources. He did not inherit a program with depth. He built one that learned how to survive without it.

Under his watch, Great Britain climbed from the lower divisions into the top tier in one of the most improbable runs modern international hockey has seen. Back-to-back promotions in 2017 and 2018 vaulted them into a world they had not meaningfully occupied in decades.

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At the time, even the players were not entirely sure what they had stepped into.

"We didn't really know what it was," Russell said. "It just kind of happened quickly."

What followed became the defining chapter of modern British hockey.

On May 20, 2019, in Kosice, Slovakia, Great Britain trailed France 3-0 in the second period of a relegation decider. Their return to the top level and place among the elite, was slipping away.

Then it turned.

Robert Dowd, Mike Hammond and Robert Farmer scored. The game that had been drifting out of reach was tied with three British goals in the span of 10:17.

Ben Davies finished it in overtime for a miraculous 4-3 victory. Survival secured, France was relegated and Great Britain earned its first top-level win at a World Championship or Olympics since 1962.

"It was nuts," Russell said.

Time has only deepened the meaning of that comeback. Hammond, who scored the second British goal that night, died in a car accident in Shawnigan Lake, British Columbia, on July 19, 2023, at the age of 33. Farmer, who tied the game, walked away from hockey at 28, leaving behind a career defined by moments rather than longevity.

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Russell still speaks about them with the same mix of pride and disbelief.

"You think of moments that people were part of," he said. "There's a lot of people who were part of those moments that aren't on the team anymore. You just think of happy moments or sad moments, but those moments will never leave me."

For Great Britain, those moments still shape who they are.

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Spend enough time around this team, even through Russell's words, and it becomes clear this is less a roster than a continuum.

Players do not just pass through. They grow up in it.

Russell has coached many of them since they were teenagers. He talks about them as people he has known for at least a decade. That connection shows up in the way he discusses loss and progress, memory and expectation.

It also shapes how the program views its present.

"Realistically, it's probably 32 players… maybe 35," he said of the available pool.

That is the entire realistic selection base for a country trying to compete against nations that can draw from hundreds of elite professionals. It is a program built on commitment more than compensation. No one on the national team is paid. Players and staff step away from their club seasons and regular lives to be here.

It explains why roster transitions are delicate, why veterans are kept as long as possible and why Dowd and Davies from that historic 2019 win against France are still on the team seven years later. 

And why development, or the lack of it, looms over every conversation.

"I don't see a lot of development," Russell admitted. "We need more."

There are efforts underway to rebuild that pipeline, but even in his most optimistic framing, the timeline stretches years into the future.

That does not help in Zurich.

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Against teams like the United States or Finland, the gap shows up immediately in pace, depth and the way the ice tilts. It shows up on the shot counter.

Russell neither pretends otherwise nor tries to reinvent his team for those matchups.

"The one thing we've never tried to do is get away from what got us there," he said.

That means structure, discipline, work ethic and goaltending.

For years, the backbone of British resistance has been Ben Bowns, a 35-year-old from Cardiff in the UK-based Elite Ice Hockey League accustomed to heavy workloads and long nights.

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"I think he likes that," Russell said.

If Great Britain is going to steal games, it will happen through nights when Bowns turns pressure into possibility.

"We always believe the moment will come," Russell said.

That belief has carried them before. It extends, in a different way, to the offensive end, where Liam Kirk stands as the clearest example of what British hockey can produce at its highest level. The Rotherham native was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the seventh round (No. 189) of the 2018 NHL Draft and became the first English-born and trained player to sign an NHL contract when his three-year, entry-level deal was made official July 28, 2021. His development path has since taken him through Europe, where he has emerged as a top-line contributor in Germany.

Russell has known Kirk since he was a teenager.

"I don't put any pressure on him," he said. "He's super talented. He's got an unbelievable hockey sense. He finds the puck. It always comes to him."

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Then comes the part that lingers.

"I just wish he'd got more of a chance in North America," Russell said, "because I think he's that good."

Now 26, Kirk represents both progress and limitation. He had 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 32 games at the senior level for Great Britain and 99 points (55 goals, 44 assists) in 100 regular-season games through two seasons for Eisbären of DEL, the highest level of professional hockey in Germany. He's capable of producing at a high level and a reminder of how narrow the margins are for British players trying to break into the sport's deepest markets.

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What might be most striking about Russell's approach is what he avoids.

He does not mark must-win games, even when they are obvious from the outside. He does not want his players circling Austria or Hungary on the calendar.

"I don't think you should disrespect teams like that," Russell said. "When you start marking games, you put pressure onto yourself."

Instead, the message is simple: Enjoy it. The players are told to remember where they came from, recognize the improbability of the moment and not let it become a burden.

"When did you think we'd be here?" Russell asks them.

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There is a story Russell shares about a conversation with a head coach from Canada at one of the recent World Championships who walked into the British room after a game and admitted he had never really considered hockey in Great Britain before seeing them compete.

Russell did not hear it as an insult.

"He just thought it was amazing," he said.

That reaction, in many ways, captures the arc of this team over the past decade, from being dismissed outright to earning respect through persistence and presence.

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And so, they go again beginning against Austria at Swiss Life Arena on May 16, into a group where the margins will be thin and most nights will demand more than they can comfortably give.

Win a game. Any game. Austria. Hungary. Perhaps Italy or Slovenia from Group B as a likely opponent in a relegation round.

Find a way. Russell knows it. His players know it. The narrative has not changed and probably won't anytime soon, but there is something else that travels with them to Switzerland. It lives in the comebacks that should not have happened, the players who delivered them and the ones who are no longer here.

It lives in a program that understands its limits and still pushes against them.

"We're not disillusioned," Russell said. "We know what we are. We'll come to try and play in every game. We know some people are going to be better than us. There's no doubt about that. We know that, but it doesn't scare us anymore.

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"We know if we're on all day, we can hang in there and see what happens. I think that's what it's all about and try and pick a couple of games where things might go our way and maybe we get another one if we're very, very, very lucky."

For Great Britain in the spring of 2026, that remains the starting point. Whether it is enough to survive again is the question that will follow them onto the ice in Zurich.

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