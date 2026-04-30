Great Britain participation in World Championship '100 percent about survival'

There is a temptation, every other spring, to frame the return of the Great Britain men's national team to the top tier of the IIHF World Championship as a curiosity. A novelty. A nice story that somehow keeps happening.
"We know what we are," Pete Russell, the 51-year-old coach, told NHL.com international. "And we know what this is."
What this is, again, is survival.
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From May 15-31, the 2026 World Championship will unfold across two venues in Switzerland, Swiss Life Arena in Zurich and BCF Arena in Fribourg, with Great Britain dropped into Group A that reads like a reality check: the United States, Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Austria and Hungary.
There are no illusions inside the British camp about where they stand in that company.
"100 percent, it's about survival," Russell said.
That clarity comes from experience, earned the hard way.
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Russell, a retired goalie from Ayr, Scotland, has guided this program since 2014. His career has been built on development, structure and squeezing everything possible out of limited resources. He did not inherit a program with depth. He built one that learned how to survive without it.
Under his watch, Great Britain climbed from the lower divisions into the top tier in one of the most improbable runs modern international hockey has seen. Back-to-back promotions in 2017 and 2018 vaulted them into a world they had not meaningfully occupied in decades.