Kraken at Canucks projected lineups

KRAKEN (31-38-6) at CANUCKS (34-27-13)

10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, TVAS2, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jani Nyman -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Winterton -- John Hayden -- Mikey Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: Eeli Tolvanen (undisclosed), Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Bleuger -- Conor Garland

Linus Karlsson -- Nils Aman -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Victor Mancini

Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)

Status Report

Schwartz and Tolvanen, both forwards, will each miss their first game of the season and are day-to-day, according to coach Dan Bylsma. … Kartye comes in for Schwartz after being a healthy scratch last game. … Winterton plays in Tolvanen’s spot after being called up from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis on Tuesday. … Hoglander, a forward, skated in a non-contact jersey but will miss a fifth straight game.