Kraken at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
KRAKEN (12-10-6) at MAMMOTH (14-15-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KHN/Prime, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Ryan Winterton

Kaapo Kakko -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ben Meyers

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brandon Tanev, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

McCann, a forward, will be out three weeks with a lower body injury, the Kraken announced on Friday. When asked about the lineup, coach Lane Lambert said, "We've got some guys that are sick, so we've got options. You may see seven defensemen and 11 forwards. We'll see what happens." … Maatta will return to the lineup after missing 12 games with an upper body injury... Yamamoto replaces Tanev, a forward, in the lineup. ... The Mammoth recalled Rooney, a forward, from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday and reassigned defenseman Maverik Lamoureux there.

