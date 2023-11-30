Kraken at Maple Leafs

KRAKEN (8-10-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (11-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, ROOT-NW
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Tye Kartye -- Alexander Wennberg -- Andrew Poturalski
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Marian Studenic -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- William Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jaycob Megna
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Brandon Tanev (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
William Lagesson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ryan Reaves
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger)
Status report
Schwartz was placed on injured reserve after the center was injured during a 4-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. ... Grubauer is expected to start; he made 19 saves at Chicago. ... Studenic will make his season debut. ... Giordano is week to week after the defenseman was injured during a 2-1 shootout win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday; he will be replaced by Lagesson, who was a healthy scratch against Florida. ... Woll will make his third straight start.