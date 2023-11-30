Kraken at Maple Leafs

KRAKEN (8-10-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (11-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Tye Kartye -- Alexander Wennberg -- Andrew Poturalski

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Marian Studenic -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- William Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Brandon Tanev (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

William Lagesson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ryan Reaves

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger)

Status report

Schwartz was placed on injured reserve after the center was injured during a 4-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. ... Grubauer is expected to start; he made 19 saves at Chicago. ... Studenic will make his season debut. ... Giordano is week to week after the defenseman was injured during a 2-1 shootout win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday; he will be replaced by Lagesson, who was a healthy scratch against Florida. ... Woll will make his third straight start.

