Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd period, Blues defeat Kraken

Kyrou scored his 31st goal of the season 59 seconds into the third on a rebound of a Matthew Kessel one-timer from the point to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead.

Nathan Walker had a goal and an assist, and Joel Hofer made 19 saves for the Blues (43-33-5), who were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday.

Jared McCann scored for the Kraken (33-34-13), who were playing the second of a season-ending four-game road trip; they lost 3-1 at the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

McCann put Seattle ahead 1-0 at 14:24 of the first period when he picked off Marco Scandella’s pass near the Kraken blue line that led to a rush up ice, and he scored with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle. It was McCann’s 29th goal of the season.

Kasperi Kapanen tied it 1-1 at 18:18 with a shot from the left circle after Alexey Toropchenko checked Seattle defenseman Justin Schultz along the wall inside the defensive zone and created an odd-man rush.

Brayden Schenn scored on a delayed penalty breakaway at 16:37 of the third, a shot from a sharp angle off the top of Daccord's skate, to make it 3-1.

Walker scored an empty-net goal at 19:00 for the 4-1 final.