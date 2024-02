Kraken at Islanders 

KRAKEN (21-21-10) at ISLANDERS (22-18-12)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jared McCann

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Ryker Evans

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Pierre Engvall -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)

Status report

Grubauer is expected to make his first start since Dec. 9 because of a lower-body injury; he has not played in any of the Kraken's past 24 games. ... Romanov is a game-time decision after missing a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. … Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 19 saves against Calgary.