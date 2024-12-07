Bratt has goal, assist to help Devils edge Kraken

Jack Hughes had two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves for the Devils (18-9-2), who have won three of their past four games and six of eight.

Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves for the Kraken (13-14-1), who had won two straight, including 5-2 at the New York Islanders on Thursday.

New Jersey hasn't lost to Seattle in regulation (5-0-2; 4-0-0 at Prudential Center) since the latter joined the NHL in 2021-22.

Timo Meier gave the Devils a 3-2 lead 53 seconds into the third period. Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn tried to take the puck behind his net but bounced it off the right post and turned it over in the slot where Meier was waiting for his 200th NHL goal.

Andre Burakovsky, who was in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous two games, gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 10:16 of the first period on a snap shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Luke Hughes made it 1-1 at 12:27 with his first goal of the season on a wrist shot from the left circle that deflected off Grubauer's right shoulder and mask.

Shane Wright gave Seattle a 2-1 lead at 3:41 of the second period when the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft took a pass from Eeli Tolvanen from the opposite face-off circle and scored power-play goal at the left post.

Bratt made it 2-2 on a snap shot from the right face-off circle through a screen provided by Ondrej Palat that deflected off defenseman Adam Larsson at 8:03 of the second.

Bratt has nine points (three goals, six assists) on a four-game point streak.