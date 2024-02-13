Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ NJD – 9:52 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Seattle

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal New Jersey

Explanation: Video review determined New Jersey’s Erik Haula made incidental contact with goaltender Joey Daccord that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Simon Nemec’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”