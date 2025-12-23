Kraken at Kings projected lineups

By NHL.com
KRAKEN (14-14-6) at KINGS (15-11-9)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN/Prime, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Cale Fleury -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed), Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Moore -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional practice following a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. … Dunn, a defenseman, will not play after he left in the third period following a hit from Ducks forward Ross Johnston.

