Kraken at Kings projected lineups

KRAKEN (14-14-6) at KINGS (15-11-9)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN/Prime, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Cale Fleury -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed), Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Moore -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional practice following a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. … Dunn, a defenseman, will not play after he left in the third period following a hit from Ducks forward Ross Johnston.