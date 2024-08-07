Grubauer volunteers at SAFE to protect mistreated horses

Philipp Grubauer's most important save may have come off the ice.

With his heartfelt project "SAFE" (Save A Forgotten Equine), the Seattle Kraken goalie from Rosenheim, Germany, takes care of mistreated horses -- and draws a lot of energy and peace for his job between the pipes.

First response for mistreated horses

"It's a sanctuary for abused horses," the 32-year-old told NHL.com/de about the non-profit organization about 15 minutes outside of Seattle. "For the past two years, I've helped organize big events. My girlfriend and I have also brought sponsors on board so we can take in as many horses as possible."

Unlike in Germany, there are many wild horses in the United States. But animals that already live among humans also need help. SAFE is the first response in many heartbreaking cases of hardship.

"Sometimes a neighbor calls and says that he keeps driving past a yard where a horse is tied up and standing in manure up to its knees," Grubauer said. "Some animals' hooves are really broken, others don't get anything to eat and are just skin and bones. You don't even know whether it's a scaffold or still a horse. These are sometimes really terrible conditions."

But that's not all; "The BLM, the Bureau of Land Management, also rounds up wild horses. If they are not adopted within a certain time, they are shot. We also have cases where already adopted horse owners don't know what to do or when relatives pass away and horses are inherited."

SAFE is committed to taking in these animals, rehabilitating them and finally putting them up for adoption again.

"Our goal is to give the horses a better life so that they can be horses again," Grubauer said. "That's why they go through a program with us, because it takes time to rebuild trust between humans and horses."

Cleaning out instead of standing out

Grubauer is one of about 150 volunteers who sacrifice their free time to help these animals in need. It makes no difference whether a Stanley Cup champion picks up a pitchfork or someone else.

"I do all the work on the side, like mucking out the stables, repairing the facilities or whatever else comes up," Grubauer said. "The best thing is to see the transformation of the horses, how they suddenly blossom and radiate fun and life energy again. It's a lot of work, but we're happy to do it because we want to save as many animals as possible. "

The number of adopted horses is a nice confirmation for Grubauer and his colleagues.

"We have had great success with it," he said. "Before the last season, we had 42 or 43 horses with us; at the end of the season there were only 13 left."