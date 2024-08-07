Grubauer volunteers at SAFE to protect mistreated horses

Kraken goalie spends free time living up to nickname 'German Cowboy'

By Christian Rupp NHL.com/de Independent Correspondent

Philipp Grubauer's most important save may have come off the ice.

With his heartfelt project "SAFE" (Save A Forgotten Equine), the Seattle Kraken goalie from Rosenheim, Germany, takes care of mistreated horses -- and draws a lot of energy and peace for his job between the pipes.

First response for mistreated horses

"It's a sanctuary for abused horses," the 32-year-old told NHL.com/de about the non-profit organization about 15 minutes outside of Seattle. "For the past two years, I've helped organize big events. My girlfriend and I have also brought sponsors on board so we can take in as many horses as possible."

Unlike in Germany, there are many wild horses in the United States. But animals that already live among humans also need help. SAFE is the first response in many heartbreaking cases of hardship.

"Sometimes a neighbor calls and says that he keeps driving past a yard where a horse is tied up and standing in manure up to its knees," Grubauer said. "Some animals' hooves are really broken, others don't get anything to eat and are just skin and bones. You don't even know whether it's a scaffold or still a horse. These are sometimes really terrible conditions."

But that's not all; "The BLM, the Bureau of Land Management, also rounds up wild horses. If they are not adopted within a certain time, they are shot. We also have cases where already adopted horse owners don't know what to do or when relatives pass away and horses are inherited."

SAFE is committed to taking in these animals, rehabilitating them and finally putting them up for adoption again.

"Our goal is to give the horses a better life so that they can be horses again," Grubauer said. "That's why they go through a program with us, because it takes time to rebuild trust between humans and horses."

Cleaning out instead of standing out

Grubauer is one of about 150 volunteers who sacrifice their free time to help these animals in need. It makes no difference whether a Stanley Cup champion picks up a pitchfork or someone else.

"I do all the work on the side, like mucking out the stables, repairing the facilities or whatever else comes up," Grubauer said. "The best thing is to see the transformation of the horses, how they suddenly blossom and radiate fun and life energy again. It's a lot of work, but we're happy to do it because we want to save as many animals as possible. "

The number of adopted horses is a nice confirmation for Grubauer and his colleagues.

"We have had great success with it," he said. "Before the last season, we had 42 or 43 horses with us; at the end of the season there were only 13 left."

Horses on his goalie mask

Grubauer has learned a lot from working with horses and uses this knowledge in the NHL.

"There's a very good comparison," he said. "That's why I have horses on my mask: In the stables, you're quiet too. On the ice we only play hockey; it's not a matter of life and death. I want to remember that. Being in the moment is also something that exists in the world of hockey.

"For example, in scenes where you're emotional, when there's a penalty called or you've conceded a goal. Everything is hectic then. Working with horses has made me much calmer in such moments. Standing in the saddle also allows you to train completely different muscle groups that help you on the ice."

Grubauer has learned a lot from these animals -- not only as a person, but also as a goalie.

"You always have to control your emotions. If you're having a bad day and are upset, so is the horse,” he said. “That's a positive counterpoint to hockey: everything is very fast and emotional. The first thing I've learned is to stay calm. The second is to enjoy nature. Away from your cell phone, away from everything else."

The German Cowboy

It is not surprising Grubauer has had his own horse for a year and a half now, not far from the SAFE stables.

"His name is Tucker," said Grubauer, his voice filled with pride. "He's an American Bay Quarter Horse and is now 19 years old. He came to me from our horse whisperer Joel from a ranch in Montana. He is big, but at the same time tame and calm. I can trust him completely."

Grubauer developed his enthusiasm for these animals as a child.

"I've always been interested in horses," he said. "Where I grew up, outside Rosenheim, there were lots of farmers and horses and a riding stable just around the corner. Horses have always fascinated me. I always thought they were beautiful and wanted to have one just to pet it."

Playing for the Kraken, Grubauer was nicknamed the "German Cowboy" for good reason.

"That fits," he said. "It's nice, a cool nickname. It's also my goal to build a ranch after I retire from hockey, where you can stay overnight for a few days and go riding together. "

Hockey and horses under one roof

Until then, Grubauer wants to make many more saves. These include not only stopping pucks on the ice, but also saving horses' lives. Despite an 82-game season, the German national goalie has integrated both passions into his everyday life.

"On non-game days, I'm actually always at the stables,” he said. “I don't make it to the rescue center that often, but the good thing is that it's on the way to my horse, so I can always pop in. In the summer I'm at SAFE every other day, during the season it always depends on the schedule. Of course, I also have to focus on what's happening on the ice."

