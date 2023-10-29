Cousins, Panthers rally to edge Kraken

Cousins scored his first goal of the season after Seattle goalie Joey Daccord went behind the net to play a dump-in and the puck took an odd bounce off the glass, ending up on Cousins’ stick in the slot.

Gustav Forsling and Matthew Tkachuk scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves for the Panthers (4-3-0).

“It is one of those things where I thought our line did a lot of things well, we had a lot of chances to put the puck in and then got a fortunate bounce,” Cousins said. “It makes all the chances you missed earlier in the game not sting as much. Big win for our team. I thought [Bobrovsky] played really well, especially early. They took it to us.”

Jared McCann and Eeli Tolvanen scored, and Daccord made 35 saves in his third straight start for the Kraken (2-5-2).

“That one is on me,” Daccord said. “I should have stayed in the net. Late in a tie game, the stanchions stick out a lot here and it took an unfortunate bounce. I should have stayed in the net and given myself a chance to make the save. I feel like I let the team down.”

Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said, “He plays the puck really well and when it goes high up into the glass, you can get a bad bounce like we got there, unfortunately. It was a bad bounce at a tough time for us, that’s all.”