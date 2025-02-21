Kraken at Panthers projected lineups

KRAKEN (24-29-4) at PANTHERS (34-20-3)

6 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Joshua Mahura

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: Cale Fleury

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Status report

The Kraken will have Evans back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 28. He missed the past five games with an upper-body injury. … Montour, who spent parts of the past four seasons with the Panthers, left Seattle’s previous game on Feb. 8 against the Calgary Flames and did not return with an upper-body injury. Coach Dan Bylsma said Montour is fine now and will play tonight. … Eberle, a forward, has been out since having surgery on Nov. 22. He is now practicing with the Kraken and is considered day-to-day. He could return as early as tonight. The Kraken did not hold a morning skate. … Tkachuk, a forward, was injured playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Coach Paul Maurice said he is day-to-day and does not expect him to play tonight. … Samoskevich returns to the lineup after missing Florida’s previous game on Feb. 8 with an upper-body injury.