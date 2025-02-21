Kraken at Panthers projected lineups

KRAKEN (24-29-4) at PANTHERS (34-20-3)
6 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Joshua Mahura
Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka
Scratched: Cale Fleury
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Status report
The Kraken will have Evans back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 28. He missed the past five games with an upper-body injury. … Montour, who spent parts of the past four seasons with the Panthers, left Seattle’s previous game on Feb. 8 against the Calgary Flames and did not return with an upper-body injury. Coach Dan Bylsma said Montour is fine now and will play tonight. … Eberle, a forward, has been out since having surgery on Nov. 22. He is now practicing with the Kraken and is considered day-to-day. He could return as early as tonight. The Kraken did not hold a morning skate. … Tkachuk, a forward, was injured playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Coach Paul Maurice said he is day-to-day and does not expect him to play tonight. … Samoskevich returns to the lineup after missing Florida’s previous game on Feb. 8 with an upper-body injury.