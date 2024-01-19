Draisaitl has 4 points, Oilers rally past Kraken for 12th straight win

Foegele scores twice for Edmonton, which extends franchise record

Recap: Kraken at Oilers 1.18.24

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers extended their franchise record with their 12th straight win, 4-2 against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place on Thursday.

Warren Foegele scored twice, Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Evander Kane had two assists for the Oilers (25-15-1), who tied the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens for the longest win streak by a Canadian team in NHL history. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken (19-17-9), who lost the final three of a six-game road trip after winning the first three. Joey Daccord made 32 saves.

Tolvanen gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 9:49 of the first period. Oliver Bjorkstrand sent Tolvanen on a breakaway after Connor McDavid turned the puck over attempting a spin-o-rama in front of the Kraken net.

McCann made it 2-0 at 13:32 when he took a pass from Jordan Eberle and beat Skinner from between the circles.

Foegele cut it to 2-1 just 37 seconds into the second period, scoring on a rebound at the left dot.

Draisaitl tied it 2-2 on a power play at 4:38 on a rebound after Hyman’s shot from the slot hit the goal post.

Foegele put Edmonton in front 3-2 at 7:38 on a breakaway after a feed from Draisaitl.

Alex Wennberg thought he tied it for the Kraken at 18:08, but the Oilers successfully challenged that Seattle forward Kailer Yamamoto was offside prior to the goal.

Hyman scored on a backdoor tap-in during an extended power play at 17:22 of the third period for the 4-2 final.

With an assist on Hyman’s goal, McDavid pushed his point streak to 12 games (18 points; five goals, 13 assists).

