DeSmith, Stars shut out Kraken to stay undefeated

Makes 25 saves in Dallas debut; Grubauer stops 21 shots for Seattle

Kraken at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Casey DeSmith made 25 saves in his debut for the Dallas Stars, who defeated the Seattle Kraken 2-0 at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

DeSmith signed a three-year, $3 million contract ($1 million average annual value) with the Stars on July 1.

Sam Steel and Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas (3-0-0), which has back-to-back shutouts. Jake Oettinger made 34 saves in a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves for Seattle (1-2-0).

Steel scored to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at 16:17 in the first period with a tap-in on the back door.

Johnston scored 13 seconds later at 16:30 to make it 2-0 when he picked the high stick-side corner from the right face-off dot.

Grubauer stopped two breakaways in the third period, Tyler Seguin at 7:03 then Mason Marchment at 14:01, to keep Dallas from extending its lead.

