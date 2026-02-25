Kraken at Stars projected lineups

KRAKEN (27-20-9) at STARS (34-14-9)

8 p.m. ET; FOX4, KHN/Prime, Victory+, KING 5, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Ryan Winterton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Oscar Fisker Molgaard

Injured: Berkly Catton (upper body), Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower

body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Adam Erne -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Lian Bichsel

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (upper body), Roope Hintz (illness), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate. … Meyers, a forward who has missed seven games, and Catton, a forward who has missed three, each will be a game-time decision. ... Rantanen will miss at least two weeks after being injured playing for Team Finland in the Olympics; the forward was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Friday. ... Hyry was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Wednesday with Faksa not ready to return after being injured playing for Team Czechia at the Olympics; the forward was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Feb. 17. ... Hintz, a forward, will not play. ... Bichsel will return after missing 31 games because of a lower-body injury.