Kraken at Stars projected lineups

KRAKEN (27-20-9) at STARS (34-14-9)
8 p.m. ET; FOX4, KHN/Prime, Victory+, KING 5, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Ryan Winterton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Oscar Fisker Molgaard
Injured: Berkly Catton (upper body), Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower
body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Adam Erne -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Ilya Lyubushkin -- Lian Bichsel
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (upper body), Roope Hintz (illness), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate. … Meyers, a forward who has missed seven games, and Catton, a forward who has missed three, each will be a game-time decision. ... Rantanen will miss at least two weeks after being injured playing for Team Finland in the Olympics; the forward was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Friday. ... Hyry was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Wednesday with Faksa not ready to return after being injured playing for Team Czechia at the Olympics; the forward was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Feb. 17. ... Hintz, a forward, will not play. ... Bichsel will return after missing 31 games because of a lower-body injury.