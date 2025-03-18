Kraken at Blackhawks projected lineups
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Jani Nyman -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Shane Wright -- Michael Eyssimont
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, John Hayden
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lines
Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Alec Martinez
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Joe Veleno, Louis Crevier
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
The Kraken likely will use the same lineup from a 3-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Coach Dan Bylsma said any changes would be game-time decisions. … The Blackhawks held optional morning skate. … Maroon will play after being scratched the previous three games.