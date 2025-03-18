Kraken at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
KRAKEN (29-34-5) at BLACKHAWKS (20-38-9)

8:30 p.m. ET; KHN, CHSN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Jani Nyman -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Shane Wright -- Michael Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, John Hayden

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lines

Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Alec Martinez

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Joe Veleno, Louis Crevier

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Kraken likely will use the same lineup from a 3-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Coach Dan Bylsma said any changes would be game-time decisions. … The Blackhawks held optional morning skate. … Maroon will play after being scratched the previous three games.

