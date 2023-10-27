Latest News

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

Necas scores with 10 seconds left in OT, Hurricanes rally past Kraken

Has 2 goals, assist for Carolina, which ties it late in 3rd; Daccord makes 42 saves for Seattle

Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas scored his second goal with 10 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at PNC Arena on Thursday.

Necas scored on a wrist shot from the slot off a pass from Tony DeAngelo.

“I like it,” Necas said. “There’s lots of space to make some plays, go one-on-one, odd-man rushes. Whenever I get the chance, I try to get one.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist, and Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for the Hurricanes (4-4-0), who ended a three-game losing streak. Andersen missed three games after taking a puck to the mask on Oct. 17.

“I’m pretty happy with that game, especially the response,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Definitely putting on a good push. We had a lot of good opportunities, and finally cashed in on the one. So, I think we got the two points we deserved.”

SEA@CAR: Necas blasts in game-winning goal

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (2-4-2). Joey Daccord made 42 saves.

“We played hard the full 60-plus minutes in this one,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “You know they’re going to come and push in the third period, and they played exactly the way we thought they would.”

Carolina scored off the rush to tie the game 2-2 at 15:36 of the third period. Brady Skjei dove to block a pass in the Hurricanes zone before skating the puck up ice. He made a backhand pass to Necas, who curled and hit Kotkaniemi for a one-timer in the slot.

“I just took a couple hard strides and felt the guy on my back and just kept going,” Skjei said. “I heard [Necas] on the other side and tried to get it to him. I got lucky it got through a few sticks. It was a big goal.”

Bjorkstrand cut around Carolina defenseman Brent Burns in the left face-off circle and scored over Andersen’s glove for a 1-0 lead at 11:24 of the first period.

Seattle went up 2-0 at 14:52 when Devin Shore took a stretch pass from Bjorkstrand at the Hurricanes blue line and slipped a backhand through Andersen’s five-hole.

“We felt good. We felt like we were doing a lot of good things,” Shore said. “Obviously that's a really good team over there. We battled even when they tied it up and gave ourselves a chance in overtime, and it came down to the last shot.”

SEA@CAR: Kotkaniemi, Necas team up to score

Necas drove to the net and scored on a pass from Michael Bunting to cut it to 2-1 with 1:38 remaining in the second period. The goal came after Kraken defenseman Brian Dumoulin fell at the goal line and turned the puck over.

The game was Carolina’s first at home since a 5-3 season-opening win against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 11. The Hurricanes went 2-4-0 on a recent six-game road trip.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the road trip we wanted to start the year,” Skjei said. “And to get back home in front of our fans and feel comfortable here, it’s a big win.”

NOTES: Necas scored his eighth overtime goal since the start of the 2020-21 season, tied for second in the NHL with Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid. Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat has nine. … Bjorkstrand has seven points (two goals, five assists) in eight games. … The 45 shots were the most allowed by the Kraken this season. … Necas has 11 three-point games, six since the start of the 2022-23 season.