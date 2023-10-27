Necas scores with 10 seconds left in OT, Hurricanes rally past Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (2-4-2). Joey Daccord made 42 saves.

“We played hard the full 60-plus minutes in this one,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “You know they’re going to come and push in the third period, and they played exactly the way we thought they would.”

Carolina scored off the rush to tie the game 2-2 at 15:36 of the third period. Brady Skjei dove to block a pass in the Hurricanes zone before skating the puck up ice. He made a backhand pass to Necas, who curled and hit Kotkaniemi for a one-timer in the slot.

“I just took a couple hard strides and felt the guy on my back and just kept going,” Skjei said. “I heard [Necas] on the other side and tried to get it to him. I got lucky it got through a few sticks. It was a big goal.”

Bjorkstrand cut around Carolina defenseman Brent Burns in the left face-off circle and scored over Andersen’s glove for a 1-0 lead at 11:24 of the first period.

Seattle went up 2-0 at 14:52 when Devin Shore took a stretch pass from Bjorkstrand at the Hurricanes blue line and slipped a backhand through Andersen’s five-hole.

“We felt good. We felt like we were doing a lot of good things,” Shore said. “Obviously that's a really good team over there. We battled even when they tied it up and gave ourselves a chance in overtime, and it came down to the last shot.”