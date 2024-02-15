Kraken at Bruins

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (22-21-10) at BRUINS (32-11-10)

7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar -- Tye Kartye -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Phillip Grubauer

Scratched: Justin Schultz, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Anthony Richard

Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko

Injured: Matthew Poitras (shoulder)

Status report

Dumoulin, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate after not playing in a 2-1 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Dumoulin will test how he feels during warmups, but he expects him to play. … Wotherspoon, who did not play Tuesday, will return to the lineup on the third defense pair in place of Shattenkirk, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.

