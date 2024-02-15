Kraken at Bruins

KRAKEN (22-21-10) at BRUINS (32-11-10)
7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tomas Tatar -- Tye Kartye -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin
Joey Daccord
Phillip Grubauer
Scratched: Justin Schultz, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: None
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Anthony Richard
Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko
Injured: Matthew Poitras (shoulder)
Status report
Dumoulin, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate after not playing in a 2-1 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Dumoulin will test how he feels during warmups, but he expects him to play. … Wotherspoon, who did not play Tuesday, will return to the lineup on the third defense pair in place of Shattenkirk, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.