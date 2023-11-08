Keller has 2 points in Coyotes shootout win against Kraken

Latest News

Flames score 4 straight, recover to top Predators

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says

Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Lightning score 4 in 1st, top Canadiens

Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Ovechkin says Capitals moving 'in right direction'

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller had a power-play goal and an assist for the Arizona Coyotes in a 4-3 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.

Connor Ingram made 35 saves, and Nick Schmaltz had two assists for the Coyotes (6-5-1).

Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and an assist, and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken (4-6-3). Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

Nick Bjugstad was the only player to score in the shootout.

Tolvanen scored 40 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 Seattle, working a give-and-go on a 2-on-0 break with Yanni Gourde.

Matias Maccelli tied it 1-1 at 6:07, taking advantage of a screen by Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson to score on a wrist shot from above the circle.

Barrett Hayton tipped Keller’s power-play one-timer from the right circle for a 2-1 Coyotes lead at 3:59 of the second. Hayton’s goal was his first in 14 games since April 8.

Justin Schultz answered 58 seconds later at 4:57 to tie it 2-2, scoring from the edge of the right circle off a pass by Beniers.

Jaden Schwartz’s power-play goal on top of the crease at 1:16 of the third gave Seattle a 3-2 lead. Schwartz has four goals and five assists during a seven-game point streak.

Keller tied the game 3-3 with a power-play goal at 1:58, shooting a one-timer from the same spot as the Coyotes’ second goal.

Seattle was 3-0-0 against Arizona last season, outscoring the Coyotes 16-4.