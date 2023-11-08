Keller has 2 points in Coyotes shootout win against Kraken

Connor Ingram made 35 saves, and Nick Schmaltz had two assists for the Coyotes (6-5-1).

Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and an assist, and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken (4-6-3). Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

Nick Bjugstad was the only player to score in the shootout.

Tolvanen scored 40 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 Seattle, working a give-and-go on a 2-on-0 break with Yanni Gourde.

Matias Maccelli tied it 1-1 at 6:07, taking advantage of a screen by Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson to score on a wrist shot from above the circle.

Barrett Hayton tipped Keller’s power-play one-timer from the right circle for a 2-1 Coyotes lead at 3:59 of the second. Hayton’s goal was his first in 14 games since April 8.

Justin Schultz answered 58 seconds later at 4:57 to tie it 2-2, scoring from the edge of the right circle off a pass by Beniers.

Jaden Schwartz’s power-play goal on top of the crease at 1:16 of the third gave Seattle a 3-2 lead. Schwartz has four goals and five assists during a seven-game point streak.

Keller tied the game 3-3 with a power-play goal at 1:58, shooting a one-timer from the same spot as the Coyotes’ second goal.

Seattle was 3-0-0 against Arizona last season, outscoring the Coyotes 16-4.