Coyotes stun Kraken in OT after tying it late

Evans’ goal at 7:40 of the third made it 1-0 and was the sixth for Seattle in its past five games. The Kraken have scored 10 goals during their losing streak, four in one game.

Evans gathered Jared McCann’s cross-ice pass and scored with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle as Vejmelka sprawled across the crease. Evans was playing in his 24th NHL game, all this season.

“Obviously, it took a little bit, but it’s good to get the first one out of the way,” Evans said. “‘Canner’ made a great pass across and the goalie was way out of the crease, so I had a wide-open net.”

Evans, a defenseman, scored eight seconds after a Burakovsky shot struck the crossbar.

“He loves hockey, he’s super dedicated and he’s worked super hard, and I'm really happy for him,” Daccord said. “It's a big moment to get your first NHL goal and we're all really excited for him.”

Jack McBain had appeared to tie it for the Coyotes at 11:27 of the third period but the goal was overturned upon an officials’ review because McBain kicked the puck in with his skate.

The Coyotes aren’t in Stanley Cup Playoffs contention, but Guenther said, “A lot of people would love to play the final 15 games of a season in the NHL. Everybody in this room is playing for something, and we can carry this momentum into next season.”

NOTES: Seattle scored a power-play goal in each of its previous four games but was 0-for-3 with the man advantage. Arizona was 0-for-2 and is 1-for-11 in its past six games. … Daccord played three seasons at Arizona State from 2016-19 but never played in Mullett Arena, which opened for the 2022-23 season. The Coyotes share the rink with ASU. …Seattle was 4-0-1 in its previous five against Arizona. … Keller’s four-game goal streak matches his career high. … Arizona is 6-5 in overtime. … Guenther has two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak.