Sabourin suspended 4 games for actions in Lightning game

NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Lightning forward Scott Sabourin has been suspended for four games, without pay, for roughing Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during NHL Preseason Game No. 99 in Florida on Saturday, Oct. 4, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 2:17 of the first period. Sabourin was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Sabourin will forfeit $16,145.84. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.