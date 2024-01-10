Arniel talks Jets success on '@TheRink' podcast

Associate coach mentions structure, Hellebuyck, Scheifele; Gauthier-Drysdale trade also discussed

Scott-Arniel

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Scott Arniel joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast Wednesday to discuss the state of the Winnipeg Jets and offer reasons why they have climbed to the top of the overall NHL standings thanks to a seven-game winning streak and 13-game point streak.

Arniel, the Jets associate coach, spoke to co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke about the challenge the coaching staff laid on the Jets at the start of this season to be structured and hard to play against, and defense-oriented without sacrificing offense.

"That was the selling point, not trading one off for the other," Arniel said.

The Jets, 11-0-2 in their past 13 games, have gone 30 straight games without allowing more than three goals, including the past 10 and 17 of 18 allowing two or fewer.

Arniel said the Jets are allowing fewer than 10 scoring chances at 5-on-5 per game, a significant reason why they're first in the NHL in goals-against per game (2.33).

He talked about the play of goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who is the Jets representative among the first 32 players chosen for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto on Feb. 1-3. But he also said the play in front of Hellebuyck has been key, that he's not the only heartbeat on the team.

In addition, Arniel talked about Hellebuyck and center Mark Scheifele signing matching eight-year, $59 million contracts on the eve of the regular season and how that provided a "jolt for the rest of our team."

In addition to chatting with Arniel, Rosen and Roarke discussed the fallout from the trade involving the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks on Monday, when forward prospect Cutter Gauthier went to the Ducks with defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick going back to the Flyers.

They also offered opinions on William Nylander's eight-year, $92 million contract and what it means for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They debated the Canadian team that has the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup and discussed what the Washington Capitals approach to the trade deadline on March 8 could and maybe should be.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

NHL @TheRink

NHL @TheRink

Latest News

Alex Ovechkin hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time

Ovechkin hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time
Jordan Binnington Justin Bieber All Star Game shootout

Binnington again challenges Justin Bieber to shootout competition at All-Star Game
Erik Karlsson having great experience with Pittsburgh Penguins

Karlsson having ‘great experience’ in 1st season with Penguins
Pluses, minuses for Minnesota-Dallas, Vegas-Colorado

Pluses, minuses for Wild-Stars, Golden Knights-Avalanche
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
John Tortorella Martin St Louis head to head when Philadelphia plays Montreal

Tortorella, St. Louis go head to head when Flyers play Canadiens
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
NHL Buzz news and notes January 10

NHL Buzz: Wallstedt to make NHL debut for Wild against Stars
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for January 10 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 10
Oilers McDavid confident Blackhawks Bedard will rebound from fractured jaw

McDavid confident Bedard will rebound from fractured jaw
Connor Bedard injury status out 6-8 weeks after surgery on broken jaw

Bedard out 6-8 weeks for Blackhawks after surgery for broken jaw
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 10

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon can tie Avalanche home point streak record
Boston Bruins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 9

Schmaltz scores in OT, Coyotes recover to defeat Bruins
Ottawa Senators Calgary Flames game recap January 9

Flames score 4 in 3rd, hand Senators 4th straight loss
Florida Panthers St. Louis Blues game recap January 9

Tkachuk gets hat trick, Panthers cruise past Blues for 8th straight win
Edmonton Oilers Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 9

McDavid, Draisaitl score, Oilers defeat Blackhawks for 8th win in row
Linus Ullmark leaves Boston Bruins game with injury

Ullmark leaves Bruins game with lower-body injury