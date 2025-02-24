Sharks at Jets projected lineups

SHARKS (15-36-7) at JETS (40-14-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NBCSCA, NHLN
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin
Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Carl Grundstrom
Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun
Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Vitek Vanecek
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Walker Duehr
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Morgan Barron (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday. … San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said Liljegren, a defenseman, is being evaluated after he was injured Sunday; Vlasic enters in his place. … Grundstrom will play in place of Duehr, a forward. … Morrissey returns after missing one game due to illness; Heinola, a defenseman, comes out. … Hellebuyck will start after he did not dress for a 4-3 shootout win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday following the 4 Nations Face-Off. … The Jets loaned goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday.