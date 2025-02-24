Sharks at Jets projected lineups

SHARKS (15-36-7) at JETS (40-14-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NBCSCA, NHLN

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun

Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Vitek Vanecek

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Walker Duehr

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Morgan Barron (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday. … San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said Liljegren, a defenseman, is being evaluated after he was injured Sunday; Vlasic enters in his place. … Grundstrom will play in place of Duehr, a forward. … Morrissey returns after missing one game due to illness; Heinola, a defenseman, comes out. … Hellebuyck will start after he did not dress for a 4-3 shootout win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday following the 4 Nations Face-Off. … The Jets loaned goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday.