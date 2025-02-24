Sharks at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (15-36-7) at JETS (40-14-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NBCSCA, NHLN

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun

Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Vitek Vanecek

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Walker Duehr

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Morgan Barron (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday. … San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said Liljegren, a defenseman, is being evaluated after he was injured Sunday; Vlasic enters in his place. … Grundstrom will play in place of Duehr, a forward. … Morrissey returns after missing one game due to illness; Heinola, a defenseman, comes out. … Hellebuyck will start after he did not dress for a 4-3 shootout win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday following the 4 Nations Face-Off. … The Jets loaned goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Latest News

Brind'Amour cherishes memories of Montreal as player, Hurricanes coach

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Panthers coach 'not worried' about Tkachuk injury

NHL Power Player thrilled to be part of 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal 

NHL Trade Buzz: Marchand has ‘always planned’ on staying with Bruins

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Zegras to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Ducks game

NHL On Tap: Jets go for 10th straight win against Sharks

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Bourque among top 1st-year players from Canada

Celebrini rested, hopes to be ‘as sharp as possible’ down stretch for Sharks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 24

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Kadri has 2 points, Flames defeat Sharks to end 3-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings