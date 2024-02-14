Sharks at Jets

By NHL.com
SHARKS (14-32-5) at JETS (31-14-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson

Kyle Burroughs -- Calen Addison

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotiuk, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Givani Smith (lower body),Tomas Hertl (lower body), Henry Thrun (shoulder), Logan Couture (groin)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari

Injured: None

Suspended: Brenden Dillon

Status report

Couture is week to week; the forward continues to recover from the groin injury that kept him out of the first 45 games of the season. ... Hertl, a forward, had surgery Monday to clean up cartilage in his left knee; Sharks coach David  Quinn had no specific timeline for his return, but did say it would be “several weeks.” … Granlund and Ferraro each has been activated from injured reserve and will return Wednesday; Granlund (undisclosed) missed six games and Ferraro (lower body) missed four games. ... Okhotiuk, a defenseman, will be a scratch. ... Thrun, a defenseman, and Smith, a forward, each is day to day. ... Kahkonen and Blackwood will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... The Jets activated forward David Gustafsson from injured reserve and loaned him to Manitoba of the American Hockey League for conditioning, and loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Manitoba on Monday. … Hellebuyck will make his 15th start in 20 games.

