Sharks win NHL Draft Lottery, No. 1 pick

The San Jose Sharks have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the No. 2 pick, and the Anaheim Ducks have the No. 3 pick.

The Sharks, who at 18.5 percent had the best chance of winning the lottery, would pick No. 1 for the first time in their history. They have picked No. 2 on three occasions (Pat Falloon, 1991; Andrei Zyuzin, 1996; Patrick Marleau, 1997).

The 2024 draft will be held at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be held June 28, with Rounds 2-7 on June 29.

The lottery, held at the studios of NHL Network in Secaucus, New Jersey, consisted of the 16 teams that failed to qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The odds for the 16 teams were based on the inverse order of the regular-season standings. The top 11 teams in the lottery were eligible to receive the No. 1 pick.

Only the two top picks were determined by the lottery. The remaining teams were slotted in by the order of their finish in the standings. Picks 17-32 will be determined by the results of the playoffs.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will pick No. 4, and the Montreal Canadiens will pick No. 5.

San Jose (19-54-9), which finished 32nd in the NHL, could use the No. 1 pick to select center Macklin Celebrini, who was No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. The 17-year-old (6-foot, 190 pounds), a left-hand shot with Boston University in Hockey East, is the youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey this season and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top NCAA men's hockey player.

“It's big moment for the organization and the fans here to get be able to have the opportunity to draft someone like Macklin,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier, a former Boston University player, told ESPN. “It was a tough year for us and to have this opportunity, we couldn't be more excited. He's a Terrier, too.

“He's a 200-foot player, which is rare for someone who is as offensively gifted as he is. As a 17-year-old he plays a real complete game at both ends of the ice. He cares and I love his competitiveness. Watching practice, he works. Every drill he goes as hard as he can and every drill wants to win every puck battle. I think he's a real unique player at this age, plays a full complete game. We're really excited.”

Celebrini was second among NCAA players with 32 goals and third with 64 points in 38 games for the Terriers, and was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, joining Jack Eichel (2015), Paul Kariya (1993) and Brian Leetch (1987) as the only players to win the awards in the same season. Celebrini also earned the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year Award.

Asked if he has a sense of relief now that he knows where he might be headed, Celebrini told ESPN, “Obviously San Jose is an amazing organization. It's pretty cool. … Obviously I lived there (in the area) for a little bit growing up, with my dad with the (Golden State) Warriors (as vice president of player health and performance). They're a great organization. If I'm fortunate enough to get drafted there I'd be very lucky.”

If the Sharks select Celebrini, he'll be the second consecutive player born in Vancouver to be chosen No. 1. Center Connor Bedard, born in North Vancouver, was selected No. 1 by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"Macklin Celebrini has had a remarkable freshman season at BU and has been a model of elite consistency," Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He possesses that rare ability to thrive with his skills and passion to face every challenge head-on and generate results, all the while making himself a better player."

The Blackhawks and Ducks will also have plenty of elite-level players to choose from if Celebrini is off the board. Michigan State University defenseman Artyom Levshunov, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, has been No. 2 in Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters all season. The 18-year-old right-hand shot (6-2, 208), the third-youngest player in men's college hockey, ranked second nationally among freshmen at his position and tied for 10th among all defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games. He led the Big Ten with a plus-27 rating while playing on a top defense pair all season.

"He's very gifted offensively, good on the power play, and he's got deception, can shoot through screens and put it on guys' tape," Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale said. "He really values defending. He's not perfect, as it's something young player still need to grow at it, but I think that he's got his head in the right spot."

The two top players in Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters also are expected to be top-five picks: defenseman Anton Silayev of Torpedo in the Kontinental Hockey League, and right wing Ivan Demidov of St. Petersburg in Russia's junior league.

Silayev (6-7, 211) had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and 74 blocked shots, and led Torpedo with 98 hits in 63 regular-season games. The 18-year-old scored the most points by an under-18 player in KHL history; Vladimir Tarasenko is second (10 points for Novosibirsk in 2008-09).

"It's not often you find a 6-foot-7, 211-pound defenseman capable of moving like him with his smooth and active skating stride," NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He seems to always be alert and able to quickly get pucks to his forwards in transition. He can carry the puck and has a great release. His personal skills are still a bit raw, but his ceiling is high. He's looked so composed in the KHL. He seems to be ready to play in the NHL almost immediately."

The team that selects Silayev will do so with the understanding that his KHL contract with Torpedo runs through 2025-26, so patience will be needed.

Demidov (5-11, 181), a left-handed shot, had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 30 regular-season games and 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 17 Minor Hockey League playoff games.

"We had a difficult discussion on Silayev and Demidov, who we believe could both be franchise players in the NHL," Vuorinen said. "We feel Demidov is the most skilled player in this year's draft, even when comparing him to the North American skaters. This doesn't mean he would be the best hockey player in the draft, but Demidov's personal skills are out of this world when playing in the MHL."

