Sharks score 3 in 2nd period, hold off Capitals to start 4-game road trip

Regenda made it 3-1 at 16:13 when Macklin Celebrini won a puck battle behind the net and fed it in front to Regenda for the snap shot near the right post.

“We played a great game,” Celebrini said. “Had lots of chances. We were all over them for a little bit.”

Leonard pulled the Capitals to within 3-2 at 9:11 of the third period when he deked around Sharks forward Ryan Reaves at the top of the zone, skated down the slot and beat Nedeljkovic with a high snap shot on the glove side.

“I just tried to attack the forward and they did a great job of screening the goalie as well,” Leonard said.

Washington kept the puck in the San Jose zone for much of the final two minutes, taking seven shots, but were unable to get the equalizer.

“We’re learning lessons,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. It wasn’t perfect. Obviously, our 5-on-5 defense wasn’t great. So, there’s some things we’ve got to clean up. We’re winning in different ways, and I think that’s what good teams do.”

NOTES: Celebrini became the eighth teenager in NHL history with 85 career assists. … Strome has recorded 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his last 14 games. … Since returning to Washington’s lineup on Dec. 23 following a seven-game absence due to injury, Leonard has recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 12 games played.