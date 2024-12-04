Eklund scores in OT, lifts Sharks past Capitals for 3rd straight win 

Forward ends it at 39 seconds on power play; Washington had won 4 in row

Sharks at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- William Eklund scored a power-play goal 39 seconds into overtime for the San Jose Sharks in a 2-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Eklund won it with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund with Capitals forward Tom Wilson in the penalty box for a high-sticking double minor at 17:43 of the third period.

Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Sharks (10-13-5), who have won three straight. MacKenzie Blackwood made 27 saves.

Nic Dowd scored for the Capitals (17-6-2), who had won four in a row. Logan Thompson made 29 saves.

Toffoli gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 19:00 of the first period. Toffoli intercepted a Rasmus Sandin pass at center ice, entered the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot past Thompson from the top of the slot.

Dowd tied it 1-1 at 13:02 of the second period when he scored on a one-timer just outside the left circle off a pass across the slot from Martin Fehervary.

