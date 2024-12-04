WASHINGTON -- William Eklund scored a power-play goal 39 seconds into overtime for the San Jose Sharks in a 2-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.
Eklund scores in OT, lifts Sharks past Capitals for 3rd straight win
Forward ends it at 39 seconds on power play; Washington had won 4 in row
Eklund won it with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund with Capitals forward Tom Wilson in the penalty box for a high-sticking double minor at 17:43 of the third period.
Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Sharks (10-13-5), who have won three straight. MacKenzie Blackwood made 27 saves.
Nic Dowd scored for the Capitals (17-6-2), who had won four in a row. Logan Thompson made 29 saves.
Toffoli gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 19:00 of the first period. Toffoli intercepted a Rasmus Sandin pass at center ice, entered the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot past Thompson from the top of the slot.
Dowd tied it 1-1 at 13:02 of the second period when he scored on a one-timer just outside the left circle off a pass across the slot from Martin Fehervary.