Schmaltz scores hat trick, Mammoth ease past Sharks

It was Schmaltz's second NHL hat trick and his first since Jan. 26, 2023, when he played for the Arizona Coyotes.

Liam O'Brien and Michael Carcone also scored for the Mammoth (3-2-0), who have won the first two on their four-game homestand. Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves.

Macklin Celebrini and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (0-2-2), who have allowed 22 goals so far this season. Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves.

Schmaltz opened the scoring during a 5-on-3 power play at 9:39 of the first period. He buried a one-timer from the right hash marks off a short pass from Logan Cooley to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead.

Schmaltz then made it 2-0 at 13:31, this time scoring from the left circle off a backhand pass from Keller.

Tyler Toffoli cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 5:23 of the second period, chipping in the rebound of Dmitry Orlov's shot at the left post.

Skinner tied the game 2-2 at 7:13. His backhand cross-crease pass for Celebrini hit the stick of Vejmelka and caromed up off the body of Ian Cole before deflecting into the net.

O’Brien, who was making his season debut, put the Mammoth back in front 3-2 at 16:09. Askarov couldn't settle a dump-in behind the net, and the puck bounced right onto the stick of O'Brien, who quickly spun and tucked a backhand into the net before the goalie could get back in position.

Schmaltz completed the hat trick 54 seconds into the third period. He took a backhand pass from Keller, who was behind the net, and beat Askarov blocker side with a one-timer to make it 4-2.

Carcone extended the lead to 5-2 at 3:25, scoring off the glove arm of Askarov following a turnover by the Sharks in their own zone.

Keller made it 6-2 at 11:32. Schmaltz skated into a drop pass from Keller in the high slot before making a return feed to Utah's captain, who beat Askarov glove side from the left circle.

Celebrini scored a power-play goal at 16:51 for the 6-3 final.