Sharks at Mammoth projected lineups

SHARKS (0-1-2) at MAMMOTH (2-2-0)

9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Sharks projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Macklin Celebrini -- Philipp Kurashev

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Will Smith

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Nick Leddy -- Dmitry Orlov

Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Michael Misa, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Iorio will make his Sharks debut after being claimed on waivers from the Washington Capitals on Thursday... Graf will replace Misa, a forward, after being a healthy scratch in a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday... Liljegren, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... O’Brien will make his season debut after missing four games with a lower body injury; he'll replace Yamamoto in the lineup.