Sharks at Mammoth projected lineups

SHARKS (0-1-2) at MAMMOTH (2-2-0)
9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Sharks projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Macklin Celebrini -- Philipp Kurashev
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Nick Leddy -- Dmitry Orlov
Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Michael Misa, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Iorio will make his Sharks debut after being claimed on waivers from the Washington Capitals on Thursday... Graf will replace Misa, a forward, after being a healthy scratch in a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday... Liljegren, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... O’Brien will make his season debut after missing four games with a lower body injury; he'll replace Yamamoto in the lineup.