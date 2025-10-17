Sharks at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (0-1-2) at MAMMOTH (2-2-0)

9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Sharks projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Macklin Celebrini -- Philipp Kurashev

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Will Smith

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Nick Leddy -- Dmitry Orlov

Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Michael Misa, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Iorio will make his Sharks debut after being claimed on waivers from the Washington Capitals on Thursday... Graf will replace Misa, a forward, after being a healthy scratch in a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday... Liljegren, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... O’Brien will make his season debut after missing four games with a lower body injury; he'll replace Yamamoto in the lineup.

Latest News

McFarlane Toys to release Ovechkin figure honoring historic goal

NHL Status Report: Kopitar week to week for Kings with foot injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Blake fined maximum for actions in Hurricanes game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 17

EDGE stats: 3 early surprises of 2025-26 season

Canadiens, Rangers set to meet up in latest chapter of historic rivalry

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Peterka looking to build on hot start for Mammoth

2025 NHL Global Series Sweden weekend schedule announced

Walker leading charge to make hockey more popular in Australia

Golden Knights hold off Bruins, extend season-opening point streak to 5

Jarvis scores 2, Hurricanes stay perfect with win against Ducks

Hallander scores 1st NHL goal, Penguins rally to top Kings

Horvat scores hat trick, Islanders defeat Oilers for 1st win

Canucks score 4 goals in 2nd period, rally past Stars

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings