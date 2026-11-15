Coach’s Challenge: SJS @ UTA – 10:27 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Utah 

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – No goal Utah 

Explanation:  The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.” 

Video review confirmed Utah’s Ben McCartney impaired Yaroslav Askarov’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Mikhail Sergachev’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Hainsworth made NHL debut 100 years ago, remembered for precision in goal

Rangers’ first game 100 years ago was night to remember in New York, NHL

Kings celebrate Kuemper’s 500 NHL games milestone with special ceremony

Hellebuyck makes 43 saves, Devils push past Capitals to stay hot

Tkachuks spark Panthers to shutout win against Blues after St. Louis honors dad

Wild cruise past Bruins, run point streak to 11 games

McDavid’s season-opening point streak hits 21, Oilers blank Maple Leafs

Barkey gets first multigoal game, Flyers hold off Blue Jackets

Senators stay hot, top Penguins, extend point streak to five games

Benn gets 1,000th NHL point, Stars shut out Sabres

Kreider out 6-8 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

Blue Jackets coach Bowness misses second straight game with health issue

MacKinnon out one month, Makar two weeks for Avalanche

Lehkonen has goal, assist, Avalanche end Canadiens' 12-game point streak

Tarasov gets shutout, Red Wings top Lightning, end five-game skid

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Goal of the Season? Suzuki spins around for backhand goal

NHL Status Report: Faber makes season debut for Wild against Bruins