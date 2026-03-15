Sharks at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (32-26-6) at SENATORS (33-23-9) 

5 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Adam Gaudette -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Laurent Brossoit

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Nick Leddy, Philipp Kurashev 

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) Igor Chernyshov (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup 

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Status report

Brossoit could play his first NHL game since April 28, 2024. He was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and was the backup for a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday with Askarov day to day. ... Chernyshov left the game Saturday and did not return, so Reeves might take his place. ... Reimer will start the second of a back to back after Ullmark made 23 saves in a 2-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks in Ottawa on Saturday. ... Jensen, a defenseman, remains day to day.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats behind Stars' 15-game point streak

Dorofeyev gets 2 goals, assist again, Golden Knights shut out Blackhawks

McMann has 3 points in debut as Kraken cruise past Canucks

Acciari scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Penguins hand Mammoth 4th straight loss

Blue Jackets defeat Flyers in shootout, push point streak to 9

Stars recover in OT against Red Wings, extend point streak to 15

Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in shootout, extend lead in Atlantic

Celebrini has 2 goals, assist in Sharks win against Canadiens

Martinook breaks tie in 3rd, Hurricanes edge Lightning

Kopitar scores twice, passes Dionne for Kings’ points record in loss to Devils

Holmstrom scores twice, Islanders hold off Flames

Kopitar draws praise from Dionne after breaking Kings' points record

Shesterkin makes 46 saves, Rangers top Wild for 4th straight win

Connor has 2 points, Jets hold off Avalanche

NHL Status Report: Paul returns for Lightning against Hurricanes

Eklund’s dad recreates son’s highlight-reel goal

Minten, Bruins top Capitals in 9-round shootout