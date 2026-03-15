Sharks at Senators projected lineups

SHARKS (32-26-6) at SENATORS (33-23-9)

5 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Adam Gaudette -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Laurent Brossoit

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Nick Leddy, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) Igor Chernyshov (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Status report

Brossoit could play his first NHL game since April 28, 2024. He was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and was the backup for a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday with Askarov day to day. ... Chernyshov left the game Saturday and did not return, so Reeves might take his place. ... Reimer will start the second of a back to back after Ullmark made 23 saves in a 2-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks in Ottawa on Saturday. ... Jensen, a defenseman, remains day to day.