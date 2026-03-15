Sharks at Senators projected lineups

SHARKS (32-26-6) at SENATORS (33-23-9)
5 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Adam Gaudette -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Laurent Brossoit
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Nick Leddy, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) Igor Chernyshov (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)
Status report
Brossoit could play his first NHL game since April 28, 2024. He was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and was the backup for a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday with Askarov day to day. ... Chernyshov left the game Saturday and did not return, so Reeves might take his place. ... Reimer will start the second of a back to back after Ullmark made 23 saves in a 2-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks in Ottawa on Saturday. ... Jensen, a defenseman, remains day to day.