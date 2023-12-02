Granlund's 3 points help Sharks defeat Devils for 1st road win

Anthony Duclair and Jacob MacDonald each had two goals, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 44 saves for the Sharks (6-16-2), who won their first road game after losing 10 to start the season (1-10-0).

San Jose entered the game having been outscored 42-6 on the road; not scoring more than one goal in any of the games.

Defenseman Simon Nemec had two assists in his NHL debut and Akira Schmid made 12 saves for the Devils (11-10-1), who had won their previous three games. Schmid made 44 saves in a 4-3 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

MacDonald took a cross-crease pass from defenseman Mario Ferraro at the right post and scored on a wrist shot to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 2:10 of the first period.

Dawson Mercer scored a power-play goal for New Jersey to tie the game on a waist-high shot from the slot at 13:21 of the first.

MacDonald scored for a 2-1 lead on a redirection from the high slot at 2:51 of the second period.

Duclair pushed it to 3-1 on a one-timer from the right face-off circle at 9:47.

Jack Hughes made it 3-2 on a snap shot from the right circle at 2:56 of the third period.

Duclair scored to give the Sharks a 4-2 lead off a turnover, going backhand to forehand on a breakaway at 5:07.

Ondrej Palat pulled the Devils within 4-3 on a snap shot from the slot at 12:58.

Granlund scored on a rebound from in front for a 5-3 lead at 13:38.

William Eklund scored an empty-net goal with 18 seconds left for the 6-3 final.