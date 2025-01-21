Sharks at Predators projected lineups

SHARKS (14-29-6) at PREDATORS (16-22-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Alex Wennberg
Carl Grundstrom -- Luke Kunin -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Strum -- Ty Dellandrea
Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci
Timothy Liljegren -- Mario Ferraro
Jake Walman -- Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Status report
Cole Smith will be a game-time decision for the Predators after the forward missed 11 games because of a lower-body injury.