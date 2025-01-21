Sharks at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (14-29-6) at PREDATORS (16-22-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Alex Wennberg

Carl Grundstrom -- Luke Kunin -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Strum -- Ty Dellandrea

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Timothy Liljegren -- Mario Ferraro

Jake Walman -- Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Status report

Cole Smith will be a game-time decision for the Predators after the forward missed 11 games because of a lower-body injury.

