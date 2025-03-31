Kings ease past Sharks, set franchise home wins mark at 27

The Kings are 27–4-4 on home ice. They had 26 home wins in 1990-91, 2005-06, 2015-16, and 2022-23.

Adrian Kempe and Warren Foegele each scored twice, and Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and two assists for the Kings (41-23-9), who moved two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers for second in the Pacific Division. David Rittich made 22 saves.

Cam Lund scored for the second straight game and Georgi Romanov made 27 saves for the Sharks (20-44-9), who have lost four of six.

The Kings went up 1-0 at 5:35 of the first period when Phillip Danault scored on a one-timer from the right circle set up by Quinton Byfield just after a power play expired.

Kempe made it 2-0 at 15:13 on a one-timer in the slot off Anze Kopitar’s pass from the trapezoid between three San Jose penalty killers for his 30th goal of the season.

Lund shot the rebound of Mario Ferraro’s long shot into an open net after a kick save by Rittich at 4:52 of the second period to cut it to 2-1. It was Lund’s second NHL goal and point in three career games.

Trevor Moore pushed the lead back to 3-1 at 6:57 with a wrist shot from just outside the crease off Kopitar’s between the legs backhand pass out of the corner.

Foegele made it 4-1 at 13:31, putting in Brandt Clarke’s rebound after his screen prevented Romanov from catching the shot from the blue line cleanly.

Foegele got his second goal at 19:03 by redirecting Mikey Anderson’s shot to make it 5-1, and Kempe got his second 35 seconds later on a one-timer from Vladislav Gavrikov for the 6-1 lead.

Kuzmenko made it 7-1 with a wrist shot from the slot at 14:49 of the third period, and Trevor Lewis beat Romanov with a wrist shot through traffic at 15:22 for the 8-1 final.