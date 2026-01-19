Sharks at Panthers projected lineups

SHARKS (24-20-3) at PANTHERS (25-19-3)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Igor Chernyshov

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Adam Gaudette, Nick Leddy

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Cole Schwindt -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Luke Kunin, Jack Studnicka, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

Iorio, who was scratched for a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red wings on Friday, is expected to play in place of Leddy, a defenseman. ... Tkachuk will play for the first time this season after having surgery Aug. 22 to repair a sports hernia and torn adductor. … The Panthers assigned forward Noah Gregor to Charlotte of the American Hockey League. … Marchand, a forward, will miss his sixth straight game because of a lower-body injury.