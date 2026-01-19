Sharks at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (24-20-3) at PANTHERS (25-19-3)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Igor Chernyshov

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Adam Gaudette, Nick Leddy

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Cole Schwindt -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Luke Kunin, Jack Studnicka, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

Iorio, who was scratched for a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red wings on Friday, is expected to play in place of Leddy, a defenseman. ... Tkachuk will play for the first time this season after having surgery Aug. 22 to repair a sports hernia and torn adductor. … The Panthers assigned forward Noah Gregor to Charlotte of the American Hockey League. … Marchand, a forward, will miss his sixth straight game because of a lower-body injury.

Latest News

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL EDGE stats: Impact of Tkachuk’s return on Panthers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Wilson could return for Capitals against Avalanche

NHL EDGE stats: Andersson trade solidifies Golden Knights defense

Star Wears: Mammoth award giant team hat to player of game

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Tkachuk to make season debut for Panthers against Sharks

NHL On Tap: Toews returns to Chicago for 1st time

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Color of Hockey: Players looking to make impact in 2026 Olympics

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 19

Schaefer, Wallstedt highlight NHL.com’s Rookie All-Star Team