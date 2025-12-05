Sharks at Stars projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (13-12-3) at STARS (18-5-5)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Pavol Regenda -- Barclay Goodrow -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Nathan Bastian

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

Skinner will play after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury sustained Nov. 13. … Harley and Lundkvist took part in the morning skate and each of the defensemen is considered day to day. Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said both could return to the lineup next week.

