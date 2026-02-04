Sharks at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (27-23-4) at AVALANCHE (36-9-9)

9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Kiefer Sherwood

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Philipp Kurashev -- Michael Misa -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Pavol Regenda, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Ryan Reaves (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Taylor Makar -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Martin Necas (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Reaves, a forward, is day to day and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Sherwood will make his Sharks debut; he was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 19 and has been out since Jan. 10 because of an undisclosed injury. ... Dellandrea, a forward, is week to week. ... Landeskog participated in the Avalanche skate but the forward will miss his 13th straight game. ... Necas, a forward, is day to day.

