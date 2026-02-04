Sharks at Avalanche projected lineups

SHARKS (27-23-4) at AVALANCHE (36-9-9)
9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT
Sharks projected lineup
Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Kiefer Sherwood
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Philipp Kurashev -- Michael Misa -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Pavol Regenda, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Ryan Reaves (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Taylor Makar -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Martin Necas (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Reaves, a forward, is day to day and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Sherwood will make his Sharks debut; he was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 19 and has been out since Jan. 10 because of an undisclosed injury. ... Dellandrea, a forward, is week to week. ... Landeskog participated in the Avalanche skate but the forward will miss his 13th straight game. ... Necas, a forward, is day to day.