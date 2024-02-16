Zadina has career-high 4 points, Sharks defeat Flames

Zadina had two goals and two assists, Justin Bailey had a goal and two assists, and Luke Kunin scored twice for the Sharks (15-33-5), who have won five of the past eight (5-2-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 31 saves.

Nazem Kadri, Andrei Kuzmenko and Mikael Backlund scored, and Dustin Wolf made 24 saves for the Flames (25-24-5), who have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

Kadri put Calgary up 1-0 at 4:19 of the first period when a rebound off Martin Pospisil's initial shot deflected in off his skate in front.

Mikael Granlund tied it 1-1 at 4:52 of the second period. He took a centering pass from Zadina, cut through the slot and beat Wolf with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Bailey put San Jose ahead 2-1 at 7:50 when he shot a return pass from Zadina past a sprawling Wolf following a defensive-zone turnover by Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

Kunin pushed it to 3-1 at 12:30 on the power play when his one-timer from below the right circle was put in by Flames defenseman Chris Tanev after Wolf’s initial save.

Backlund cut the lead to 3-2 at 19:40 with a wrist shot from the right circle through traffic that deflected in off Sharks defenseman Calen Addison.

Zadina put the Sharks ahead 4-2 at 4:38 of the third when he redirected a Nico Sturm shot that looped over Wolf into the net. He scored again just 36 seconds later with a wrist shot over Wolf's glove to make it 5-2 at 5:15.

Kunin scored a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle on a breakaway to push it to 6-2 at 15:30.

Kuzmenko tipped a Tanev point shot past Blackwood at 16:40 for the 6-3 final.