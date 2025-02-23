Sharks at Flames projected lineups

SHARKS (15-35-7) at FLAMES (26-21-8)

8 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Alex Wennberg -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Walker Duehr

Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jack Thompson

Alexandar Georgiev

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Klim Kostin, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Ilya Solovyov, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: None

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate. ... Sturm was activated from injured reserve Friday and will play; he missed eight games because of a lower-body injury. Wennberg will play after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Zary, who missed 15 games with a lower-body injury, and Bahl, who has missed eight games because of an upper-body injury, could return. They are on injured reserve but are expected to be activated before the game, according to coach Ryan Huska.