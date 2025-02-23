Sharks at Flames projected lineups

SHARKS (15-35-7) at FLAMES (26-21-8)
8 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Alex Wennberg -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin
Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Walker Duehr
Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jack Thompson
Alexandar Georgiev
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Klim Kostin, Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Ilya Solovyov, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: None
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate. ... Sturm was activated from injured reserve Friday and will play; he missed eight games because of a lower-body injury. Wennberg will play after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Zary, who missed 15 games with a lower-body injury, and Bahl, who has missed eight games because of an upper-body injury, could return. They are on injured reserve but are expected to be activated before the game, according to coach Ryan Huska.