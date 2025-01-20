Coyle scores twice in 3rd period, Bruins rally past Sharks

Coyle, who also had an assist, ended a 10-game drought at 8:22 to tie it 3-3, then gave Boston a 4-3 lead at 14:11.

“It can create some confidence,” Coyle said of his first goals since Dec. 27. “It’s not like you go into a game saying, ‘I’ve got to score.’ That’s the end result of playing the right way, and that’s all I try to do.”

David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (23-19-6), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves.

“We stayed focused and kept pushing,” Pastrnak said. “We got huge saves from [Korpisalo] that kept us in the game, and we were determined to win the game.”

Will Smith had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (14-29-6), who have lost three in a row and six of seven. Yaroslav Askarov made 27 saves.

“For the majority of the game I liked our game,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We just got real immature in the third period … just a young team that got scrambly. [They] put us on our heels, and we couldn’t relieve the pressure by making some plays.”

Vinni Lettieri gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 9:21 of the first period on a redirection of Jordan Oesterle’s shot from the right point. It was his second goal in as many games.

“Both goals are direct result of being around the front of the net,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. “To score in this league you have to be on the inside, and that’s what he does.”

San Jose tied it at 1-1 when Barclay Goodrow scored at 13:16. Nico Sturm outraced Andrew Peeke to a loose puck behind the Bruins net and made a quick pass to Goodrow, who beat Korpisalo to the high blocker with a shot from the slot.

Pastrnak was credited with a goal for a 2-1 Bruins lead at 7:01 of the second period after his shot ricochetted off the skate of Sharks defenseman Jake Walman and snuck past Askarov.

Smith, a Boston native and former Boston College standout, tied it 2-2 at 8:52. He intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, connected with Mikael Granlund on a give-and-go and beat Korpisalo to the short side from the right face-off circle.

“It was pretty amazing,” Smith said of playing in his hometown. “I’ve come to plenty of games here, so it was a dream come true.

“I wanted to be ready to go. I had a lot of people in the building, and this game was for all of them too. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Moments after killing a penalty, Fabian Zetterlund gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead at 15:18, scoring on his own rebound.

Coyle tied 3-3 it before the midway point of the third the third period, one-timing Marchand’s feed from the edge of the right circle. He then gave the Bruins a 4-3 lead 5:49 later when his attempted feed from the near goal post hit a skate in the crease and trickled past Askarov.

“We need secondary scoring,” Sacco said. “We need other guys to chip in when they can, and it’s important. “’Pasta’ is always going to get his looks, and sometimes he’s going to get shut down, but it’s good for our whole mindset of our group that we get some other guys on the scoreboard.

“They want to produce, they want to help the team. It’s important for our team moving forward. We have to have balance in our lineup scoring.”

Marchand (18:45) and Lindholm (19:35) each scored an empty-net goal for the 6-3 final.

“It was a heck of a game, a big win for our group,” Pastrnak said. “We got good support from the fans, and it was a great win. We have to keep focusing every game. It’s important for us moving forward.”

It was Korpisalo’s first start since Jan. 5. Jeremy Swayman started the previous five games; he had a .920 save percentage over the stretch.

Korpisalo stopped all eight shots he faced in the third.

“[He] made some huge saves in the third period,” Sacco said of Korpisalo. “He kept us in the game. He has not played in a while, so in fairness, you’re trying to find your timing, you find you’re fighting pucks through traffic, and it’s not the same as in practice.

“I really credit him for his perseverance today. He dug in there, especially at the end and kept us in the game and allowed us to come back in the third period.”

NOTES: Boston has won 14 straight against San Jose dating to Feb. 9, 2017; the Sharks have not won here since Nov. 27, 2015. … Pastrnak has a four-game multipoint streak (11 points; five goals, six assists). … Marchand was plus-4 in 18:40 of ice time. … Bruins center Matthew Poitras had two assists. … Sharks rookie center Macklin Celebrini had four shots on goal and won 12 of 17 face-offs in 19:00.