Makar, NHLPA give out free hockey gear to Colorado kids
Carlsson off to ‘good start’ with Ducks at Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Foerster hungry for full-time role with Flyers
Australia hockey stint provided unique start to Johnston's coaching career
Coyotes, Kings preparing for adjustments, lengthy flight to Australia for Global Series
Nemec ready to take next step with Devils after improving defense
Red Wings prospects give yo-yo a try at development camp
Spence, 1st NHL player born in Australia, ready to play there with Kings
Coronato ‘on a mission’ to make Flames roster
Bedard to play 1st game in Blackhawks uniform on Saturday
Marner of Maple Leafs hosts 2nd annual charity miniature golf outing
Fantasy hockey forward point projections
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft preview
Top rookie tournament players debated by NHL.com
Oilers players gaining ‘different perspective’ through fatherhood
Zetterberg, Miller, Emrick inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame
Hayes of Blues blasts home run at Busch Stadium during batting practice
NHL to co-sponsor Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference

Poulin feels ‘great’ in hopes of securing Penguins roster spot

Forward impressing at prospect tournament ahead of camp after leave of absence last season

BUFFALO -- Sam Poulin is back on the ice, playing the game he loves and enjoying every minute.

Last season, the Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect took a leave of absence from hockey to return home on Dec. 7, 2022, to deal with his mental health. The 22-year-old returned April 7 and played two games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

He's here with the Penguins at the Buffalo Prospects Challenge and appears to be in prime shape as he prepares for training camp next week for a chance at a possible roster spot with the big club.

"I feel great," Poulin told NHL.com. "I've only played two games in the last nine months, so the nerves were there, but it was just a matter of having some fun on the ice and playing like I used to play. Honestly, I felt great."

Poulin (6-1, 208), who can play center and wing, had four goals in 15 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and one assist in three games with Pittsburgh last season before deciding to take a break from the game. He's been playing top-line center here in Buffalo.

"I like playing center because I just feel like I can lead my line a bit more because you're the one taking all the draws, making the plays, so I feel more comfortable because I can have this little task on my shoulders," he said. "Also, I just feel like there's no dead zones or moments where I don't need to go in the corners. I feel it just helps me to be more focused the whole game."

When on his game, Poulin, selected No. 21 in the 2019 NHL Draft, is fierce in all areas of the ice while providing an offensive boost. He's usually the one sacrificing his body by creating screens in front of the opposing goalie, something he takes pride in.

"The thing I'm [mostly] working on now is just being more defensively aware and reliable," Poulin said. "[Sidney Crosby] and [Evgeni Malkin] are on the first two lines in Pittsburgh, so I won't be playing on those two lines. If I ever make the team, it's probably going to be on the third- or fourth line. I have to be able to play against the best line on the other team so, during the camp, I'll be working on that for sure to improve my game."

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach J.D. Forrest said Poulin is at his best when his feet are constantly moving.

"I mean, he's still rounding it out; he's still a young player," Forrest said. "He didn't play a lot last year and we're still constantly working on just keeping his pace up and keeping his feet moving. He has a tendency to get his feet going and then kind of glide.

"When those feet are moving and he's at top speed, he's a train out there and you're not going to stop him so that's something we work with him quite a bit."

Poulin's style of play at the Buffalo Prospects Challenge has caught the eye of several of the organization's top young prospects.

"He's a first-round pick for a reason," said forward Brayden Yager, the No. 14 selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. "He's fun to watch when you're on the bench. He works so hard and he's so strong on his skates. When you watch him down low, he's like a bear down there because he's just so hard to take off the puck."

Poulin and Yager are the only two first-round selections for the Penguins participating in the round-robin tournament.

"When Sam has the puck on his stick down low, he's near impossible to knock off," Forrest said. "On the defensive side, it's the same way. He's able to close guys out, finish plays and get us going the other way. As a scorer, he does a lot of grunt work that, when Sam does it, he just makes it look easier than it really is."