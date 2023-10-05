Savoie set to practice with Sabres after upper-body injury

Latest News

Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Crosby relishing opportunity to prove he can keep up with McDavid, Bedard
Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Draisaitl talks Oilers urgency to win Cup on '@TheRink' podcast
Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent
Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Kaliyev suspended 2 regular-season games for actions in Kings game
Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season
Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win
Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Training Camp Buzz: Palmieri returns to practice with Islanders
On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season
Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Maple Leafs season preview: Grit added to build on playoff success
Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat
NHL salary cap could increase to 88 million next season

NHL salary cap could increase by $4.5 million next season
Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Panthers visit Universal Studios amusement park
Connor Bedard already such a pro says Taylor Hall

Bedard ‘already such a pro’ heading into 1st season with Blackhawks
2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings

Savoie set to practice with Sabres after upper-body injury

No. 9 pick in 2022 NHL Draft hasn’t played since Prospect Challenge on Sept. 18

buf_savoie

© Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Matt Savoie will practice with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury last month.

The forward was injured in the first minute of Buffalo's Prospect Challenge finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 18.

"Still recovering from the injury, but he'll be able to practice with us to better gauge where he's at," Sabres coach Don Granato said Thursday. "Obviously he has got to get back to pace and conditioning because he's been out as long as he has."

The No. 9 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Savoie has yet to make his NHL debut. He had 95 points (38 goals, 57 assists) in 62 games with Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League last season.

Savoie will join his teammates for a morning skate prior to the Sabres’ preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

At the time of the injury, Sabres general manger Kevyn Adams said they would be cautious with his recovery.

"I think there's a chance (he skates in training camp)," Adams told the Sabres website Sept. 21. "I don't think this week is likely and then we'll kind of reevaluate. I know he's begging, but we'll have to kind of take it week by week here."

Savoie had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 19 WHL playoff games last season and played two Calder Cup Playoff games with Rochester of the American Hockey League.

If he doesn't make the Sabres roster, he would be assigned to the WHL because of the NHL and Canadian Hockey League's transfer agreement.

"From a playing standpoint, I loved the way he was skating, competing," Adams said. "Really impactful shift to shift through the rookie tournament."

Buffalo opens the regular season at home against the New York Rangers on Oct. 12 (MSG, MSG-B, SN360).