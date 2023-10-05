Savoie set to practice with Sabres after upper-body injury

Matt Savoie will practice with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury last month.

The forward was injured in the first minute of Buffalo's Prospect Challenge finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 18.

"Still recovering from the injury, but he'll be able to practice with us to better gauge where he's at," Sabres coach Don Granato said Thursday. "Obviously he has got to get back to pace and conditioning because he's been out as long as he has."

The No. 9 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Savoie has yet to make his NHL debut. He had 95 points (38 goals, 57 assists) in 62 games with Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League last season.

Savoie will join his teammates for a morning skate prior to the Sabres’ preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

At the time of the injury, Sabres general manger Kevyn Adams said they would be cautious with his recovery.

"I think there's a chance (he skates in training camp)," Adams told the Sabres website Sept. 21. "I don't think this week is likely and then we'll kind of reevaluate. I know he's begging, but we'll have to kind of take it week by week here."

Savoie had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 19 WHL playoff games last season and played two Calder Cup Playoff games with Rochester of the American Hockey League.

If he doesn't make the Sabres roster, he would be assigned to the WHL because of the NHL and Canadian Hockey League's transfer agreement.

"From a playing standpoint, I loved the way he was skating, competing," Adams said. "Really impactful shift to shift through the rookie tournament."

Buffalo opens the regular season at home against the New York Rangers on Oct. 12 (MSG, MSG-B, SN360).